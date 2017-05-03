Six solar-powered airports take off in South Africa

Story highlights Six regional airports in South Africa will be half powered by the sun by the end of this year

The long-term plan is to have the airports generate their own energy

(CNN) Often in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by acres of land, South Africa's airport environs are solar farms waiting to happen.

With over 2,500 hours of sunshine per year in South Africa, it makes perfect sense for the country's airports to tap into this local resource.

In the last year Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has unveiled three solar-powered airports across the country, the first on the African continent to harness solar power.

By the end of this year three more regional airports will join the green initiative by launching solar power plants.

Half powered by the sun

