Man tries to smuggle 67 pounds of pot into the US in a coffin. But points for originality

(CNN) Sometimes you have to set aside the whole "illegal smuggling" part for a minute and just admire the ingenuity of our nation's criminals.

An American man - a very bad hombre - was arrested over the weekend after trying to smuggle 67 pounds of pot across the Mexican border ... in a coffin in a hearse.

First, 67 pounds of marijuana is a LOT of pot. $33,000 worth. Enough to get Snoop stoned for at least a couple of weeks.

Second, a hearse? Points for originality and utility.

He had to assume that no one would ask questions if he was carrying a dead body to its final resting place. Only there was no dead body in this casket - just bricks of marijuana alongside bricks of manure he assumed would hide the odor.

Read More