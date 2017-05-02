Ex-officer Michael Slager to plead guilty after killing unarmed black man

Story highlights Slager killed 50-year-old Walter Scott as Scott was running away

A judge previously declared a mistrial in Slager's state murder case

(CNN) Michael Slager, the former South Carolina police officer who fatally shot a man in the back, intends to plead guilty to one federal charge of excessive use of force as part of a plea agreement, a source with direct knowledge of the plea deal said.

The charge is a felony and is punishable by up to life in prison. Slager is expected to plead guilty Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Slager's state murder trial ended in a mistrial in December after a jury failed to reach a verdict. The remaining state murder charges will be dismissed as part of this plea agreement, the source said.

Slager shot Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, as Scott was running away from him following a traffic stop in April 2015.

