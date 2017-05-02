Kansas City Archdiocese parts ways with Girl Scouts because it reflects 'troubling trends'

(CNN) The Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, is parting ways with Girl Scouts USA, saying the group is "no longer a compatible partner" in promoting the Catholic lifestyle.

"With the promotion by Girl Scouts USA of programs and materials reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture, they are no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel," Naumann wrote.

No meetings, no cookies

JUST WATCHED Should Girl Scouts stop selling cookies? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Should Girl Scouts stop selling cookies? 01:43

Girl Scout troops are often hosted by and affiliated with area churches. According to Naumann's statement, parishes were given the option of phasing out troop meetings on their premises "quickly," or allowing Scout members to "graduate" over time and not replacing the flock.