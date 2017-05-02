Prison escape leaves one deputy dead, another injured

Story highlights Two deputies shot during prison inmate transfer, one killed

Prisoner escapes, carjacks woman

(CNN) A prison inmate being transferred to jail after a court appearance shot two deputies, killing one, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Monday, according to authorities.

"I've been in law enforcement for 40 years, and sheriff for 25. This is one of the things you hope you never have to go through," said Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker.

Sheriff's deputy Mark Burbridge, 43, a 12-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he received after the shooting, said the sheriff. Another deputy, Pat Morgan, 59, remains hospitalized.

"It's a huge shock," Danker said. "It's such a tragedy."

The shooting occurred as the deputies were transferring Welsely Correa-Carmenaty and a female prisoner out of a prison transport van an into the jail, said the sheriff. "Carmenaty assaulted both deputies, grabbed one of the guns, and shot them both," he said.

