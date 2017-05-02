Jimmy Kimmel put a face on pre-existing conditions, his cousin says

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel's cousin, Dr. Denise Hayes, said Tuesday that the late-night comedian's emotional monologue about his son's heart surgery was important for the debate on pre-existing conditions.

"It was necessary for Jimmy to put that out there and put a face, put a personal note to this topic (of pre-existing conditions)," Hayes told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront." "It's really hard to shy away from this topic when there's a photo of a beautiful newborn baby attached to the debate."

When Kimmel spoke on his show about his newborn son's heart complications, he thanked his cousin, a pediatric cardiologist, for her counsel.

"There's one smart person in our family, and she counseled us and explained everything to our family so I didn't have to," Kimmel said.

Hayes shared what it was like to be a part of the emotional ordeal.

