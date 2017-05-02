Alton Sterling shooting death: Reports suggest no federal charges

Story highlights Reports: No federal charges in Alton Sterling shooting death

Sterling was selling CDs outside a Baton Rouge convenience store

(CNN) The Justice Department might close its investigation into the police shooting death of Alton Sterling without pursuing charges, according to media reports.

The Washington Post and The New York Times reported that multiple sources told them the US Justice Department, which led the investigation into the 2016 shooting of Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will not seek charges against the officers.

CNN has not independently confirmed the Post and Times reports.

The Justice Department has not communicated to anyone a decision regarding the officers involved in the case, spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told CNN. When there is a decision, the family will be notified first and then the Justice Department will hold a news conference, she said.

Two attorneys for the Sterling family and a family member told CNN on Tuesday evening they have not heard from the Justice Department on a decision in the case, in which two white police officers were involved in the shooting while trying to detain Sterling, a black man, outside a Baton Rouge convenience store on July 5.