Girl, 14, fatally shot 500 feet from her school

(CNN) An eighth-grader was fatally shot Monday near her school in Montgomery, Alabama, police said.

The student, 14, was killed about 500 feet from Bellingrath Middle School.

Police are searching for suspects who they believe were classmates of the slain girl, a police spokesperson said.

The superintendent of Montgomery Public Schools called the shooting a tragedy.

"We offer sympathy and support to the family," Margaret Allen said in a statement, "and we pray that God will guide our community out of the troubling social ills that are hurting our children."