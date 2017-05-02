Things to do in Louisville: The can't-miss spots

Louisville, Kentucky (CNN) Locals may debate whether this river city is the South or the Midwest, but everyone can agree that Louisville, Kentucky, is an exciting place to be.

Crowds pack the 'Ville for the Kentucky Derby the first weekend in May, but bourbon-fueled delights await year-round.

A dynamic culinary scene and rapidly growing lineup of urban bourbon attractions round out the rich arts and cultural offerings, with none-too-shabby shopping options to boot.

What to see

From a fabled horse race to the greatest of all time, Louisville lays claim to some heavy-hitting sites, with history and art stacking up alongside its star attractions.