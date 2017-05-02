Breaking News

South Africa's stunning landscapes seen from the sky

By Paula Erizanu, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

US photographer Zack Seckler went to South Africa in 2016 to continue his 'Aerial Abstracts' series of pictures of landscapes shot from a plane.

"The reason why I settled on South Africa specifically", he told CNN, "was because it had a real diversity of landscape going from the coastline all the way up into the desert and through the jungle forest areas, dune fields; there's tremendous variety and real diversity of wildlife as well."
Seckler covered 2,000 miles in 45 hours of flying over a week. "It's such a privilege and it's so exciting and it's like my adrenaline is going up and I'm feeling intoxicated by the beauty of some of these landscapes from the air, it looks so different, it takes on a completely different quality," Seckler recalled.
"It's kind of like a painter chooses to paint with certain kind of colors," Seckler said. "It's what speaks to me. What really is fulfilling to me to look at is natural landscapes."
"I was surprised by how little animals cared about us. Most of them, particularly the flamingos, couldn't have cared less," Seckler said.
"The prey animals like the springboks, they're used to running from every little thing, so they would run from us a bit but they didn't care too much," Seckler recalled. "They would run the first time they saw us and if we circled or something, eventually they would stop."
"I like to use wildlife to punctuate a sense of scale within the picture", Seckler said. "It's the line between the abstract and the real."
"What really looks interesting to me was kind of around 500 feet. And that is where the landscape takes on -- there's this really magical sense of scale for me in that the patterns of landscape look somewhat abstract seen from that height but also the detail makes it recognizable."
"What really feels fulfilling to me to look at is natural landscapes. I photographed cities as well and I've seen human civilized structures from the air but I haven't seen anything that's really captivated me in the way the natural patterns and textures that I see from the air do," Seckler added.
Photographer Zack Seckler isn't attracted to cityscapes. "What really is fulfilling to me to look at is natural landscapes. It's kind of like a painter chooses to paint with certain kinds of colors."
Seckler set off to shoot aerial pictures of South Africa's enormous natural diversity in 2016. In one tiny plane together with a local pilot, Seckler covered 2,000 miles in 45 hours of flying over the course of one week.
"It was such an adventure -- we never knew where we were going to sleep that night and where we were going to wake up that morning."
But the real adventure was off the ground.
"It's such a privilege and it's so exciting and it's like my adrenaline is going up and I'm feeling intoxicated by the beauty of some of these landscapes from the air, it looks so different.
"And at the same time you really have to be in the moment and create images and there's technical aspects to it, focusing and framing while the plane is circling. It's a somewhat intense but also meditative flow because I'm completely in the moment and I have to be really mentally sharp to be creating the images that I want to make."
Zack Seckler's series Aerial Abstracts is running at the ClampArt gallery in New York until May 26. Follow him on Instagram.