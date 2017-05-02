Story highlights Incident occurred on plane before flight left Japan for LAX

"No one provoked him," witness tells CNN

(CNN) One minute passengers were settling into their seats for the 11-hour flight from Tokyo, Japan, to Los Angeles.

The next they were scrambling out of the way as a male passenger became irate and began throwing punches at another man seated in the row behind him.

"No one provoked him -- he was cool up until a few minutes before he started hitting the guy," passenger Corey Hour, who videotaped the confrontation, told CNN. "He started verbally abusing and intimidating people. Nothing triggered him, it just happened."

The "air rage" episode occurred Monday night on All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight NH6 from suburban Tokyo's Narita International Airport to LAX.

Hour, from Phoenix, Arizona, used his phone to capture the moment a man in a red Hawaiian shirt began punching another passenger on board the plane before it departed.

