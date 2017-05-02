Athletics: 'Radical' proposal recommends rewriting world records

Story highlights Athletics world records set before 2005 could be rewritten

European Athletics will make proposals to governing body IAAF

Seb Coe says it is "step in right direction"

(CNN) It is a proposal which has been described as "cowardly" by one former athlete, but as a "step in a right direction" by the most powerful man in athletics.

In a "revolutionary" new proposal, European Athletics has recommended that all track and field world and European records set before 2005 should be removed from the record books.

It would mean Mike Powell's long jump world record, Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100-meter and 200 -meter world records and Britain's Paula Radcliffe's marathon world record would be scrapped.

Usain Bolt's world records, set after 2005, would still stand.

Radcliffe, who set her world record of two hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds in 2003, described the proposal in a statement as cowardly and said that it would damage her "reputation and dignity."

Read More