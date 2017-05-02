Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump and his top officials' frustrations with Democrats' victory lap over the budget negotiations spilled over into the White House briefing room Tuesday as two Cabinet-level officials took to the podium.
Homeland Security secretary John Kelly and Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney made the White House's most forceful case yet that the bipartisan budget deal amounted to a major win for the White House and a loss for Democrats.
One senior administration official said Trump was "not happy" as he watched Democrats claim victory in the budget negotiations, and a second senior administration official said Trump was baffled that Democrats felt they could claim victory.
"Democrats misrepresented reality," claimed one senior administration official.
The plan would add billions for the Pentagon and border security but would not provide any money for Trump's promised border wall with Mexico. There is no money provided for a deportation force, and there are no cuts of federal monies to so-called sanctuary cities.
In the proposal, there are no cuts to funding for Planned Parenthood, a demand from Democrats. Funding for the National Institute of Health is increased by $2 billion, despite the fact that Trump's budget plan calls for cuts tot he program. There is also additional money for clean energy and science funding. There is increased funding for transit infrastructure grants and to fight the opioid epidemic, and year-round Pell Grants were restored.
In the wake of Democrats lauding the agreement as a win given the concessions made by Republicans, the White House decided to send Kelly and Mulvaney out to push back on the narrative.
"It took gall for them to claim victory," the second senior administration official said, claiming Democrats capitulated on school choice, wall and defense spending.
The two officials said Trump and Kelly had planned to address Democratic claims head on at the signing of the omnibus bill -- particularly with regard to the border wall -- but some of Trump's senior advisers outside the communications shop pushed for Mulvaney and Kelly to make the case Tuesday instead.
The White House's boiling frustrations with Democrats' claims was apparent in the last 24 hours.
Mulvaney rounded up reporters in the briefing room on short notice late Monday afternoon and then again during a brief phone call with reporters Tuesday morning.
After Trump lodged some of his complaints on Twitter and in the Rose Garden late Tuesday morning, Mulvaney and Kelly were dispatched to the briefing room in lieu of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.