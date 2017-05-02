Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and his top officials' frustrations with Democrats' victory lap over the budget negotiations spilled over into the White House briefing room Tuesday as two Cabinet-level officials took to the podium.

Homeland Security secretary John Kelly and Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney made the White House's most forceful case yet that the bipartisan budget deal amounted to a major win for the White House and a loss for Democrats.

One senior administration official said Trump was "not happy" as he watched Democrats claim victory in the budget negotiations, and a second senior administration official said Trump was baffled that Democrats felt they could claim victory.

"Democrats misrepresented reality," claimed one senior administration official.

The plan would add billions for the Pentagon and border security but would not provide any money for Trump's promised border wall with Mexico. There is no money provided for a deportation force, and there are no cuts of federal monies to so-called sanctuary cities.

Read More