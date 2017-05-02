Civil rights group: 'Discriminatory public policy' under Trump administration

Story highlights The National Urban League on Tuesday released a report about black America in the age of Trump

The group called on the Trump administration to invest $4 trillion over the next decade in cities

Washington (CNN) A civil rights group says President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office have resulted in a "discriminatory public policy" harming the "economic and social progress" minorities experienced under the Obama administration.

"Incendiary language about immigrants, Muslims, women and people of color has translated into discriminatory public policy, including an immigration ban that gives preference to one religion over another; baseless accusations of voter fraud that have provided fresh fuel to racially-discriminatory voter suppression measures in state legislatures; and efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act in parts, or as a whole, that would have the inevitable outcome of disproportionately burdening communities of color," Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, an organization focused on economic development in urban areas, said in a news release Tuesday. "On this, the National Urban League is resolute; we will protect our progress."

The Urban League released "State of Black America 2017: Protect Our Progress" highlighting the economic and social advancements the group said black Americans made under the Obama White House.

The report said the last eight years saw a boost in black women's earnings and a decline in the share of black Americans with high-priced loans. The report said the last eight years also lead to growth in the percentage of black-owned businesses.

But Morial said such progress is now threatened due to a Republican-controlled Congress wanting to shift resources from public schools to the military. And Trump's proposed budget, which includes cuts to agencies focusing on health, housing and labor, would cause great harm to "sick, uneducated, homeless and unemployed America," he argued.

