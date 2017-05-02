Trump responds to Clinton with late-night tweets

Story highlights Trump wrote in a series of messages Tuesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump, in a series of late night tweets on Tuesday, both revisited his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton and seemingly slammed the judgment of his own FBI director.

"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign," Trump wrote in a series of messages.

The tweets come after Clinton blamed her flawed candidacy, Russia's intervention in the election via WikiLeaks and a letter released by FBI Director James Comey for her 2016 election loss during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York.

Comey will appear before a Senate committee Wednesday, where he'll face questions on Russian interference in the US election and why he decided to announce that the FBI was looking again at Clinton's emails just days before the election.

Hours before Trump tweeted, Clinton welcomed the president's ire after Amanpour predicted that the Twitter-focused President would respond to his former opponent.

