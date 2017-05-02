Story highlights Trump administration wants to cut State Department budget by 26%

There's bipartisan pushback against the cuts for diplomacy and aid

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has written to his agency's employees, asking for their input as he prepares to slash the department's staff and budget.

Tillerson announced a department-wide survey and interviews intended to determine how foreign service officers and civil servants are "going about completing the Department of State's mission."

Tillerson described the planned 26% cut as "efficiency improvements."

The survey announcement comes as the top US diplomat is scheduled on Wednesday to address State Department staff. The Associated Press first reported on the letter.

"One of the great challenges and opportunities for State Department and USAID staff is deciding how to confront changing conditions in every corner of the world," Tillerson wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by CNN. "We need the benefit of your natural and well-developed skills to adapt to the changes that we will face over the next twenty years."

