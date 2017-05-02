Here's why senators don't want to change Senate filibuster rules

Story highlights The dirty little secret in DC is the most members want to make sure bipartisanship is alive

Most Republicans are resisting that temptation to change Senate rules

Washington (CNN) For the second time in recent weeks, President Donald Trump urged Senate Republicans Tuesday to change long-held Senate rules to make it easier to pass his agenda through the narrowly divided chamber.

But his sharply worded tweet pushing for the elimination of the filibuster for bills may fall short because most senators oppose giving up the special Senate tool that was designed to ensure the minority party has some say in the legislative process.

That may be a surprise for many Americans who recoil at the often-stunning partisan displays emanating regularly from the nation's capital -- contentious hearings and news conferences, floor fights, threats of government shutdowns.

But the dirty little secret in Washington is the most members want to make sure bipartisanship is alive and required to pass major bills, something the separates the Senate from the House where the majority rules with authority.

The reason for the plan negotiated between the Republicans and Democrats is that we need 60 votes in the Senate which are not there! We.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

either elect more Republican Senators in 2018 or change the rules now to 51%. Our country needs a good "shutdown" in September to fix mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2017

It's in keeping with the "cooling saucer" theory the founding fathers envisioned for the upper chamber.

