(CNN) Republicans leaders are once again scrambling to take a vote this week to repeal Obamacare, with a whip count that remains precariously close.

Amid the frenzy, there are grumblings directed at the White House: President Donald Trump simply isn't helping.

Trump, who as a presidential candidate campaigned on gutting the Affordable Care Act, has continued to add confusion to an already chaotic process with seemingly out-of-left-field comments about health care. His public remarks about protections for people with pre-existing conditions, in particular, have raised eyebrows on Capitol Hill.

In another interview with Bloomberg, Trump went as far as to claim that the GOP legislation "will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as Obamacare."

