Trump to meet with key Republicans opposed to health care bill

By Dan Berman and Melissa Giaimo, CNN

Updated 11:27 PM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

    GOP health care hopes hanging by a thread

Story highlights

  • House Republicans are facing another collapse of health care legislation
  • Reps. Upton and Long are concerned about how the bill will impact those with pre-existing conditions

(CNN)President Donald Trump will meet with two House Republicans opposed to the current health care bill Wednesday as the White House tries to salvage its effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Whip count: Republicans who oppose new health care bill
Reps. Billy Long of Missouri and Fred Upton of Michigan will meet with the President to participate in negotiations on how pre-existing conditions are covered, Long said.
Long, who spoke with Trump Tuesday evening, said he and Upton are working on an amendment to try to protect people with pre-existing conditions.
    "From day one, I've supported the rights of those with pre-existing illnesses to be covered, and in my view this undermines that effort, and I can't be a part of it," Upton told reporters Tuesday, explaining his decision to vote against the current bill. "Yes, there are ways to fix it. But the proposal that's on the table now doesn't work."