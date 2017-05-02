Trump's Army secretary nominee in jeopardy

Story highlights Sources say the Army secretary pick's path to Senate confirmation could be insurmountable

A spokesman for Mark Green says it's "completely, absolutely untrue" that he's dropping out

Democrats have slammed Green's comments on LGBT issues, Islam and evolution

Washington (CNN) The nomination of President Donald Trump's Army secretary is in serious jeopardy, and he could be withdrawing as soon as this week, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Mark Green, Trump's second pick to be Army secretary, is facing what the sources described as a difficult -- if not insurmountable -- path to confirmation amid a backlash over his controversial statements on LGBT issues, Islam and evolution.

The sources said that Green's withdrawal is not finalized, but it's unlikely he would go forward because "there are questions whether he has enough support from either side of the aisle" to get confirmed, according to one source.

Darren Morris, a political adviser to Green, said the notion he was withdrawing was "completely, absolutely untrue," and that he's prepping for the confirmation hearing this week in Washington.

The Department of Defense referred CNN to the White House, which declined to comment.

