Madeleine Albright says Trump shouldn't meet with Kim Jong Un

Story highlights Albright said a president doesn't go to a country without any preparation

The former secretary of state says Trump's phone calls with Russia are 'fine'

Washington (CNN) Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright chastised President Donald Trump for saying he'd be "honored" to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Albright, who served during the Bill Clinton presidency, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" that she was surprised by Trump's remarks to Bloomberg News earlier this week, in which the President said he'd be "honored" to meet with Kim "under the right circumstances."

"A president doesn't go to a country without any preparation, and 'honored' would definitely be the wrong way to discuss somebody who is keeping his people in poverty and starving and control," Albright said Tuesday.

She warned that Trump shouldn't think of his relationship with the dictator as a personal one.

"I think that part of the issue is that President Trump seems to believe that he can have just one-on-one relationships. And maybe that's possible in business, but that is not something that is possible as president of the United States," she said. "This is not a matter of charming, by saying you're 'honored' and he's a 'smart cookie.'"

Read More