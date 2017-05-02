Story highlights Lindsey Graham's call shows lingering GOP concerns Susan Rice may have acted improperly

It's a charge the former national security adviser denied over the weekend

(CNN) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday he wants former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice to testify next week before his subcommittee to determine whether the Obama administration "tried to politicize intelligence" -- part of his broader investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections.

Graham, the chairman of a judiciary subcommittee, told CNN he has asked Rice to testify at the same hearing where former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper will testify on Russia meddling. It is unclear if Rice will appear.

CNN has reached out to Rice for comment and has not yet received a response. Over the weekend, Rice denied the unmasking allegation to CNN's Fareed Zakaria.

"I did my job, which was to protect the American people, and I did it faithfully and to the best of my ability," she said. "And never did I do anything that was untoward with respect to the intelligence I received."

The call from Graham shows the lingering concern among Republicans that Rice may have acted improperly in seeking to learn the identities of Trump officials discussing matters with foreign officials related to the Trump transition.

