(CNN) Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, a Texas Republican, is the leading contender to become US Ambassador to NATO, a senior administration official told CNN on Tuesday.

The official said the move to tap Hutchison is part of an "uptick" in the process to fill undersecretary and ambassador positions within the State Department.

The hope is to have Hutchison in place before NATO meetings in Brussels later this month, the official told CNN.

Hutchison served in the US Senate for nearly 20 years, deciding against seeking re-election in 2012 after an unsuccessful 2010 primary challenge to then-Gov. Rick Perry, who is now leading the Department of Energy.

Hutchison was the first woman elected to represent the state of Texas in the US Senate. While in office she served on a variety of committees including: Armed Services; Appropriations; Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Intelligence; Small Business; Rules and Administration; and Veterans' Affairs.

