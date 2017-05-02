Story highlights "Watch and prepare to tear up," Hillary Clinton tweeted Tuesday morning

Kimmel opened up about his son's battle with a heart defect

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama and Democratic politicians on Tuesday praised late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel's emotional monologue about his son's heart surgery and plea for health care access in the United States.

"Well said, Jimmy," Obama wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "That's exactly why we fought so hard for the (Affordable Care Act), and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!"

Well said, Jimmy. That's exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations! https://t.co/77F8rZrD3P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 2, 2017

The former president's tweet came as Republican leaders continue to try and push an Obamacare repeal and replace bill through the House.

Watch & prepare to tear up. Thanks @jimmykimmel for sharing your story & reminding us what's at stake w/health care.https://t.co/2kTEeUEG2f — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 2, 2017

"Watch and prepare to tear up," Hillary Clinton tweeted Tuesday morning.

Incredibly moving story from @jimmykimmel that shows the true stakes of health policy. So much bigger than politics. https://t.co/J0vf7GxEPc — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) May 2, 2017

Connecticut Rep. Elizabeth Etsy wrote.

