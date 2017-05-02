Story highlights Rep. Jim Renacci says, "The real issue here is this amendment gives flexibility to states"

Republicans are two "no" votes away from another failure on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare

Washington (CNN) A GOP lawmaker who as of last week was undecided on his party's revised health care bill told CNN Tuesday that he is now behind it, saying the changes give more "flexibility to states."

Rep. Jim Renacci, who entered Ohio's gubernatorial race in March, made the announcement on CNN's "New Day" coming as Republicans are two "no" votes away from another failure on their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"I was a supporter prior to this amendment. I'm now a supporter after the amendment," the Republican told CNN's Alisyn Camerota. "Pre-existing conditions will be covered. The real issue here is this amendment gives flexibility to states."

New Jersey Rep. Tom MacArthur, a moderate Republican, and leaders of the conservative House Freedom Caucus cut a deal last week that would require insurers to cover those with pre-existing conditions but, unlike the mandate under Obamacare, insurers could charge them higher rates than others in the plan if they allow their coverage to lapse.

The amendment would allow states to seek waivers to weaken several key Obamacare insurance reforms that protect those with pre-existing conditions, including the benefits insurers must cover in their policies and the ban on allowing carriers to charge more based on a person's health background.

Read More