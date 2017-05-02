Story highlights
- Heritage will now be steered by Ed Feulner, a former Heritage CEO
- The organization has been linked to President Donald Trump's campaign and his White House
Washington (CNN)Jim DeMint has been officially ousted as the president of The Heritage Foundation, one of the leading think tanks on the right.
The decision by Heritage's Board of Trustees, announced Tuesday, came after they found "significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation," according to a statement from the board's chair, Thomas Saunders III.
DeMint, once a powerful South Carolina senator before rising to the top spot at Heritage, had been expected to depart the organization following tension with the board.
"While the organization has seen many successes, Jim DeMint and a handful of his closest advisers failed to resolve these problems," Saunders said. "Heritage has never been about one individual, but rather the power of conservative ideas. Heritage is bigger than any one person."
Heritage will now be steered by Ed Feulner, a former Heritage CEO, who will serve as a temporary replacement.
Known for helping fund far-right conservative Republican primary challengers through his Senate Conservatives Fund, DeMint resigned from his Senate seat in 2013 to take the helm at Heritage.
The organization has been closely linked to President Donald Trump's campaign and his White House -- including helping craft the list of potential Supreme Court nominees that included recently confirmed Justice Neil Gorsuch.
Its board includes Rebekah Mercer, the GOP financial titan who is close to Trump's organization and holds a stake in Breitbart, the right-wing news outlet that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon ran prior to joining Trump's campaign.
Heritage, which has advanced conservative policy measures since Ronald Reagan's presidency, was deeply involved in Trump's transition effort.
More recently, though, the group bucked Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan and opposed the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare -- instead pushing for a vote immediately to repeal the Affordable Care Act without replacement provisions in place.