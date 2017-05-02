Story highlights Heritage will now be steered by Ed Feulner, a former Heritage CEO

The organization has been linked to President Donald Trump's campaign and his White House

Washington (CNN) Jim DeMint has been officially ousted as the president of The Heritage Foundation, one of the leading think tanks on the right.

The decision by Heritage's Board of Trustees, announced Tuesday, came after they found "significant and worsening management issues that led to a breakdown of internal communications and cooperation," according to a statement from the board's chair, Thomas Saunders III.

DeMint, once a powerful South Carolina senator before rising to the top spot at Heritage, had been expected to depart the organization following tension with the board.

"While the organization has seen many successes, Jim DeMint and a handful of his closest advisers failed to resolve these problems," Saunders said. "Heritage has never been about one individual, but rather the power of conservative ideas. Heritage is bigger than any one person."

Heritage will now be steered by Ed Feulner, a former Heritage CEO, who will serve as a temporary replacement.

Read More