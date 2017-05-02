19 things Ivanka Trump wants you to know, per her new book

Story highlights Ivanka Trump's new book came out Tuesday

She reveals some new personal anecdotes and tidbits

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump's 212-page book aimed at helping millennial working women define success in their careers and lives, titled "Women Who Work," came out Tuesday.

Written with the extensive use of a 19-page works cited, and inspirational quotes and stories from more than 130 people, including Oprah Winfrey, Colin Powell, Mindy Kaling, Maya Angelou, Sheryl Sandberg and Walt Disney, the tone is very on-brand for Trump.

The book also includes motivational quotes written in funky calligraphy on pale pink paper (paging Elle Woods -- no, they aren't scented) at the beginning of each chapter.

The first daughter wrote her guide before the November 2016 election, updating with a brief preface during the presidential transition time.

"Women Who Work" presents Trump, who now serves her father's administration as a top adviser, as a model working woman.

