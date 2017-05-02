Clinton headlines events for groups troubled by Trump

Story highlights Clinton has two events in New York Tuesday

One is a Planned Parenthood dinner

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton, who has not shied away from critiquing President Donald Trump, will address two groups in New York Tuesday that have plenty of gripes with the new president.

Clinton, who is beginning to chart her post-2016 election life with a series of speeches and a new book, will first headline a Women for Women International event, where the former first lady will sit down for a conversation moderated by CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour.

Women for Women International is a decades-old nonprofit that advocates for women in war-torn and conflict-ridden areas of the world. The group has protested the President's plan to bar certain refugees from entering the United States.

JUST WATCHED New book reveals how Hillary Clinton lost Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH New book reveals how Hillary Clinton lost 02:08

Clinton will also headline the Planned Parenthood's 100-year anniversary gala in New York, thanking the women's health organization for being one of her most vocal proponents during her failed 2016 bid.

The group has been vocal in their opposition to Trump, slamming many of his appointees and the Republican plan to defund the organization.

Read More