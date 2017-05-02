Hillary Clinton just delivered a stunning indictment of the 2016 election -- and Donald Trump

Story highlights Clinton says Trump should "worry less" about her popular vote win

Clinton's candor could suggest two very different paths

(CNN) Hillary Clinton had kept a purposely low profile in the wake of her stunning 2016 defeat at the hands of President Donald Trump. Until Tuesday, that is.

In a sit-down interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour as part of a "Women for Women International" event in New York City, Clinton let rip on Russian interference in the election, FBI Director James Comey, misogyny, the media and, last but certainly not least, Trump.

"He should worry less about the election and me winning the popular vote and more about other things," Clinton said.

"Remember, I did win more than 3 million votes than my opponent," she said.

"I'm back to being a private citizen, and part of the resistance," she said.

