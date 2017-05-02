Trump, Putin to speak amid ongoing tensions

Story highlights The phone call will be the third between the two leaders since Trump took office

Russia has condemned the US attack on a Syrian air base last month

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday will speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, the first call between the two leaders since the US launched a missile strike against a Syrian regime air base last month.

The phone call will be the third between the two leaders since Trump took office in January and comes as relations between the US and Russia have once again soured despite Trump's expressed desire to improve ties between the two countries.

Russia condemned the US attack on a Syrian air base last month and briefly suspended a line of communication with the US military set up to avoid collisions between the two countries' air forces over Syrian air space. The Russian government has also refused to accept the international consensus that Syria carried out a chemical attack on its own civilians -- which prompted the US strike.

Trump's decision to hit the Syrian regime -- the first time the US did so in the six-year Syrian civil war -- flew in the face of his stated aversion to taking action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his desire to partner with Russia to jointly target ISIS.

Tuesday's call was preceded by a visit Secretary of State Rex Tillerson paid to Moscow in the wake of that strike, which included a nearly two-hour meeting between the US diplomat and Putin.

