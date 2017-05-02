Ahead of likely visit to Israel, Trump still eyeing embassy move

Story highlights Pence reiterated Trump's commitment to the move Tuesday

Trump must decide by the end of this month whether he will sign a waiver

(CNN) President Donald Trump is still actively weighing moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a promise he made on the campaign trail, ahead of a likely visit to Israel at the end of this month.

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated Trump's commitment to the move during remarks at the White House Tuesday marking Israeli Independence Day, saying Trump was giving "serious consideration" to relocating the embassy.

While Israel has long pressed nations to move their embassies to Jerusalem, which both the Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital, nations have largely resisted taking the step out of fears it could undermine the peace process and lead to violence in the region.

European and Arab allies of the United States have also advised against moving the embassy, saying it could lead to unrest.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is due for talks Wednesday at the White House, has said such a move could shatter chances for peace talks, which the Trump administration hopes to restart.

Read More