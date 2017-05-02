Ex-DNC chair to Warren and Sanders: Mind your own business

(CNN) The former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee came out swinging Tuesday night in defense of former President Barack Obama's plan to accept $400,000 for a speech to Wall Street in September, urging critics such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren to mind their own business.

Warren, a possible presidential candidate in 2020, said she was "troubled" by Obama's decision, and Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate, told CNN it was "not a good idea" and "distasteful."

After being shown both criticisms during an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront," Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz fired back that "it is none of anyone's business what someone who is a member of the private sector decides to accept in terms of compensation."

"With all due respect to anyone who chooses to comment publicly on what Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, or anyone earns as a member of the private sector," she said, "it's just, like, MYOB -- it's none of your business."

Wasserman Schultz said that Obama and Clinton, who also faced criticism for paid speeches to Wall Street, both have "pristine" public records. "They both fought back against the big banks, and their practices, and I have every confidence in the service they both provided."

