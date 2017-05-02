Story highlights "The Congressional Black Caucus will always keep this President and any president accountable," Meeks said

The CBC has had an acrimonious relationship with Trump since the 2016 presidential campaign

Washington (CNN) Congressional Black Caucus members pledged to continue fighting the Trump Administration during a Twitter town hall Tuesday, where lawmakers highlighted what they consider President Donald Trump's failures during the first 100 days of his administration.

"The Congressional Black Caucus will always keep this President and any president accountable for what he or she does -- especially this one," said Rep. Gregory Meeks. "And what the CBC has done is given this president a 130-page document of the issues that are important to us."

"If he's ready to deal with them, then we will talk to him about the issues that are important to our community both urban and rural," the New York Democrat said in a video. "If he's just there to have fun or play golf, then we're not going to deal with him at all."

About a dozen lawmakers posted videos on the caucus' Twitter account, to share their concerns and answer constituents' questions about the President's policies and actions during his first months in office. Other members of the group tweeted from their own accounts ways they believe Trump has failed black voters.

The CBC has only one Republican member, Rep. Mia Love of Utah, and the group's political action committee endorsed Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

