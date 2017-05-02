Trump family inches closer to White House living

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)The Trump family is one step closer to reuniting at the White House, with President Donald Trump and wife, Melania, having chosen a school for their 11-year-old son, Barron.
"They're already set," Trump said of his wife and son during an interview with Bloomberg. "In fact, we just got him into a good school."
The first lady remains living in Trump Tower in New York City as Barron completes the school year. The President and White House aides have been asked repeatedly whether Melania and Barron would actually move to Washington, but the answer has consistently been that they would make the move over the summer.
It's unclear exactly where Barron, who will be in sixth grade in the fall, will attend school.
Asked specifically by Bloomberg if he'd share that information, Trump said: "I won't tell you."
CNN has reached out to various private schools in the Washington area where the Trumps have toured, but the community is staying mum for now.
The White House did not respond to CNN's request for comment on whether the first lady has set a moving date.
Former first daughter Malia Obama graduated from Sidwell Friends School in Northwest Washington last year. Her sister, Sasha, is currently a sophomore there. Chelsea Clinton, daughter of President Bill Clinton, also graduated from Sidwell in 1997. President Jimmy Carter made waves when his daughter, Amy, attended public school in Washington. The Kennedys held a kindergarten in the White House solarium for daughter, Caroline, in 1963.
Trump called the White House a "cocoon" in the Bloomberg interview, but he also said it would be a "great" place for his son to grow up.