Trump family inches closer to White House living

Story highlights Melania and Barron Trump live in New York City

They are moving to Washington at the conclusion of the school year

Washington (CNN) The Trump family is one step closer to reuniting at the White House, with President Donald Trump and wife, Melania, having chosen a school for their 11-year-old son, Barron.

"They're already set," Trump said of his wife and son during an interview with Bloomberg. "In fact, we just got him into a good school."

The first lady remains living in Trump Tower in New York City as Barron completes the school year. The President and White House aides have been asked repeatedly whether Melania and Barron would actually move to Washington, but the answer has consistently been that they would make the move over the summer.

It's unclear exactly where Barron, who will be in sixth grade in the fall, will attend school.

Asked specifically by Bloomberg if he'd share that information, Trump said: "I won't tell you."

