Jimmy Kimmel is right on health care

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM's radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) A late-night comedian isn't supposed to make you cry. But on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel caused many -- including me -- to shed a tear while watching his emotional plea for compassionate health care coverage for children. While fighting tears himself, Kimmel remarked, "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. It just shouldn't happen. Not here."

Before that emotional moment, Kimmel had opened his late-night show by explaining that his wife had given birth on April 21 to their son, William "Billy" John Kimmel. The newborn appeared fine at first, but a short time later, Kimmel was told his baby had a life-threatening heart condition that required emergency surgery to repair.

Kimmel recounted waiting for the doctor to tell him how the surgery went, "It was the longest three hours of my life." He then shared a photo of his adorable child while explaining that the surgery was a success, though his son will require additional surgery in the future.

Kimmel went on from there to make a plea directed at members of Congress, who are considering whether to support the amended Trump-championed health care plan , which as Politifact concluded, would appear to "weaken existing protections for people with pre-existing conditions."

The late-night comedian first offered a little history about America before the Affordable Care Act (ACA). "We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world, but until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all."

