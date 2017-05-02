Trump trade chief: Our trade policy is already working

Story highlights Peter Navarro: President Trump has been successful in strengthening American trade policy in his first 100 days

(CNN) A strong historic defense of American workers and domestic manufacturers aptly summarizes the first 100 days of the Trump Administration's trade policy.

On his first working day in office, President Trump terminated one of the worst trade deals ever proposed: the Trans-Pacific Partnership. TPP would have further eroded the US manufacturing base, decimated our auto industry and surrendered yet more of American sovereignty to globalism.

Next, the President informed congressional leaders of his intent to renegotiate one of the worst trade deals the United States ever signed, NAFTA, and the congressional leadership has agreed to accelerate these negotiations once a US trade representative is confirmed.

After that, President Trump called into question our South Korean trade deal -- a pact that promised us 70,000 jobs, but instead cost us almost 100,000 , even as our Korea trade deficit has more than doubled.

The President also signed an executive order directing Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to conduct an omnibus study of the unfair trade practices our partners use to run up our more than $700 billion annual trade deficit in goods. Ross' analysis will provide all of the economic and political ammunition the administration will need to take bold and legally defensible actions -- should the studies conclude such actions are necessary.

