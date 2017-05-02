Don't lose your focus, Democrats

Story highlights Issac Bailey: As a party, Democrats should redouble their efforts to help those in the lower economic and middle classes, even when it goes underappreciated

(CNN) Democrats would be unwise to ignore Hillary Clinton's recent assessment of the 2016 election cycle.

"If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," Clinton told CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event on Tuesday.

Issac Bailey

She's right . Downplaying the impact of events, unprecedented in modern politics, last fall would send the Democratic Party on a misadventure from which it might not recover -- even as it scrambles to redefine itself for the next generation.

The fight to redefine the party began in earnest when Bernie Sanders' brand of socialism went toe-to-toe with Clinton's moderate approach. It picked up steam, powered by shock and angst, after Clinton lost to Donald Trump in November. It grew white hot as a gaggle of party officials vied to become the next leader of the Democratic National Committee.

Now, after the first 100 days under an opposition president and Congress, the party has entered the circular firing squad phase as members fight uselessly over things like the meaning of President Barack Obama's being paid $400,000 by Wall Street for a speech and new data showing that disaffected voters are convinced that President Donald Trump cares more about the poor and middle class than Democrats do.