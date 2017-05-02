Ohio quadruplets decide to go to Yale together

Story highlights All four teenagers were accepted at Harvard, Yale and Duke

(CNN) A set of quadruplets in Ohio have finally decided what college they'll attend this fall -- and the winner is.... Yale!

Nigel, Zachary, Aaron and Nick Wade had a tough choice to make. The brothers -- seniors at Lakota East High School in Butler County, Ohio -- had all been accepted to Harvard, Yale and Duke, and were individually accepted to other schools as well.

"Honestly, I'm a bit overwhelmed," Nick said. "It's been such a whirlwind these last few weeks."

Ultimately, said mom Kim Wade, sticking together was a big factor in deciding where her sons would go to school.

"It was a big deal for me that they stay together," Wade told CNN. "We discussed it and the logistics of travel, and the support they will all have for each other... we decided as a family it's the best place for all of them."

