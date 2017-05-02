Breaking News

UK parliament dissolves ahead of election

By Hilary Clarke

Updated 7:01 PM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

UK Parliament approves Theresa May's snap vote
UK Parliament approves Theresa May's snap vote

    JUST WATCHED

    UK Parliament approves Theresa May's snap vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

UK Parliament approves Theresa May's snap vote 03:05

London (CNN)The UK parliament officially dissolved at one minute past midnight on Wednesday and will not resume work until after the general election on June 8.

Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union.
On Wednesday she will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace to gain formal approval for the dissolution.
In late March, Theresa May signed the official letter triggering divorce proceedings with the EU.
In late March, Theresa May signed the official letter triggering divorce proceedings with the EU.
The UK voted almost a year ago to leave the 28-nation EU in a referendum and the so-called Brexit issue is set to dominate the election campaign.
    May's Conservative Party is currently leading the opposition Labour Party by a large margin according to the latest opinion polls.
    Read More
    Three polls published at the end of last week suggested that about twice as many people plan to vote Conservative as Labour.
    May warns of chaotic Brexit in final Prime Minister&#39;s Questions before election
    May warns of chaotic Brexit in final Prime Minister's Questions before election
    May has been criticized, however, for not taking part in television debates and for only allowing loyal supporters to her campaign meetings.
    The Liberal Democrats, UK Independence Party and Scottish National Party trail behind the two main parties.
    By law, parliament is dissolved 25 working days before an election takes place.
    Lawmakers are stripped of the privileges of being a member of parliament, and if standing for reelection, must campaign alongside other candidates.
    Government ministers remain in charge of their departments until after the result of the election is known and a new administration is formed.