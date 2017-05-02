UK parliament dissolves ahead of election

London (CNN) The UK parliament officially dissolved at one minute past midnight on Wednesday and will not resume work until after the general election on June 8.

On Wednesday she will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace to gain formal approval for the dissolution.

In late March, Theresa May signed the official letter triggering divorce proceedings with the EU.

The UK voted almost a year ago to leave the 28-nation EU in a referendum and the so-called Brexit issue is set to dominate the election campaign.

May's Conservative Party is currently leading the opposition Labour Party by a large margin according to the latest opinion polls.

Read More