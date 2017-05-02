UK parliament dissolves ahead of election

London (CNN)The UK parliament officially dissolved at one minute past midnight on Wednesday and will not resume work until after the general election on June 8.
Prime Minister Theresa May called the snap election to strengthen her hand in negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union.
On Wednesday she will visit Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace to gain formal approval for the dissolution.
The UK voted almost a year ago to leave the 28-nation EU in a referendum and the so-called Brexit issue is set to dominate the election campaign.
May's Conservative Party is currently leading the opposition Labour Party by a large margin according to the latest opinion polls.
Three polls published at the end of last week suggested that about twice as many people plan to vote Conservative as Labour.
May has been criticized, however, for not taking part in television debates and for only allowing loyal supporters to her campaign meetings.
The Liberal Democrats, UK Independence Party and Scottish National Party trail behind the two main parties.
By law, parliament is dissolved 25 working days before an election takes place.
Lawmakers are stripped of the privileges of being a member of parliament, and if standing for reelection, must campaign alongside other candidates.
Government ministers remain in charge of their departments until after the result of the election is known and a new administration is formed.