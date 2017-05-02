UK royals seek $1.6 million over topless Kate photos

(CNN) Prince William and his wife Catherine are seeking $1.6 million (1.5 million Euros) in a trial for damages from a French magazine that published topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, the magazine's lawyer told the UK Press Association on Tuesday.

The trial began Tuesday in France for six people associated with Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, the Press Association reported. The French magazine Closer is separate from the UK's Closer magazine.

The images showed the duchess sunbathing topless while on holiday in the South of France in 2012 in the couple's private villa. They scandalized St. James Palace and dredged up memories of the royal family's rocky relationship with the media 15 years after the death of William's mother, Princess Diana, as she fled photographers in Paris.

The tribunal de Nanterre is hosting the trial related to the paparazzi photos of topless Duchess of Cambridge.

"The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so," a palace spokesman said in 2012

According to the Press Association, Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of the publishing group that produces Closer, faces one charge of using a document obtained by a breach of privacy, along with Marc Auburtin, La Provence's publishing director at the time. Laurence Pieau, editor of Closer magazine, is charged with complicity. Agency photographers Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides and Valerie Suau, who was a photographer for La Provence, face charges of invasion of privacy and complicity.

