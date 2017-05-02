Breaking News

UK royals seek $1.6 million over topless Kate photos

By Emanuella Grinberg, CNN

Updated 9:21 PM ET, Tue May 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in a decorated sports car on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drive from Buckingham Palace in a decorated sports car on April 29, 2011 in London, England. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state. Thousands of well-wishers from around the world have also flocked to London to witness the spectacle and pageantry of the Royal Wedding. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    William and Kate 5 years on

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

(CNN)Prince William and his wife Catherine are seeking $1.6 million (1.5 million Euros) in a trial for damages from a French magazine that published topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge in 2012, the magazine's lawyer told the UK Press Association on Tuesday.

The trial began Tuesday in France for six people associated with Closer magazine and regional newspaper La Provence, the Press Association reported. The French magazine Closer is separate from the UK's Closer magazine.
The images showed the duchess sunbathing topless while on holiday in the South of France in 2012 in the couple's private villa. They scandalized St. James Palace and dredged up memories of the royal family's rocky relationship with the media 15 years after the death of William's mother, Princess Diana, as she fled photographers in Paris.
The tribunal de Nanterre is hosting the trial related to the paparazzi photos of topless Duchess of Cambridge.
The tribunal de Nanterre is hosting the trial related to the paparazzi photos of topless Duchess of Cambridge.
"The incident is reminiscent of the worst excesses of the press and paparazzi during the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, and all the more upsetting to The Duke and Duchess for being so," a palace spokesman said in 2012.
    According to the Press Association, Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of the publishing group that produces Closer, faces one charge of using a document obtained by a breach of privacy, along with Marc Auburtin, La Provence's publishing director at the time. Laurence Pieau, editor of Closer magazine, is charged with complicity. Agency photographers Cyril Moreau and Dominique Jacovides and Valerie Suau, who was a photographer for La Provence, face charges of invasion of privacy and complicity.
    Read More
    Jacovides and Suau deny taking photographs that were allegedly sold to Closer, the Press Association reported. Suau, who is accused of taking photographs that ran in La Provence, told the court she did not intend to breach the royals' privacy.
    A lawyer enters the courtroom on opening day of a trial related to paparazzi photos of Princess Kate.
    A lawyer enters the courtroom on opening day of a trial related to paparazzi photos of Princess Kate.
    Paul-Albert Iweins, representing Closer magazine, argued that the photos cast the royal couple "in a positive light" and did not constitute a breach of privacy, the Press Association said.
    Prince William said the decision to publish topless photographs of his wife was "particularly shocking" given his late mother's battles with the paparazzi.
    The couple's lawyer, Jean Veil, read a declaration in court Tuesday on William's behalf.
    "In September 2012, my wife and I thought that we could go to France for a few days in a secluded villa owned by a member of my family, and thus enjoy our privacy... The clandestine way in which these photographs were taken was particularly shocking to us as it breached our privacy."
    A French court fined Closer in 2012 for printing the images and banned it from the distributing the magazine in print or online.
    Judge Florence Lasserre-Jeannin will announce the verdict in this trial on July 4, the Press Association said.

    CNN's Samanatha Beech contributed to this report.