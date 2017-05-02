Story highlights Meeting comes as Berlin-Moscow relations at a low

Leaders to discuss Ukraine crisis and Syria conflict

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as Berlin-Moscow relations remain stuck at a low over the Ukraine crisis and Syrian war.

Merkel will meet with Putin at his summer residence in Sochi on the Black Sea coast, making her first trip to Russia since 2015.

The issue of sanctions is likely to be high on the agenda. Merkel has openly backed the European Union's decision to place sanctions on Russia following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. She has been the lead mediator in talks with Russia over Crimea.

Putin (L) and Merkel (R), pictured at the 2014 World Cup final, are at loggerheads on a number of issues.

The EU sanctions -- as well as US sanctions -- on Russia have been a major thorn in the Kremlin's side. Moscow has lobbied world leaders to drop the restrictions that have taken a toll on the country's economy, already sluggish on low oil prices.

The sanctions are due to expire this summer and the EU is discussing their extension.

