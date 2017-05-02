Paris (CNN) Marine Le Pen's campaign has been hit by allegations that she plagiarized a defeated rival during a speech to supporters days ahead of the French presidential election.

The far-right candidate, who was addressing supporters in Villepinte, north of Paris, is accused of using extracts from a speech given by Republican candidate Francois Fillon last month.

Le Pen, who trails Emmanuel Macron in the polls, appeared to repeat phrases used by Fillon in a speech on April 15, eight days before he was knocked out of the presidential election race.

The similarities were picked up by French press and social media as Le Pen, who temporarily stood down as leader of the National Front last month, continued with her speech.

What did she say?

