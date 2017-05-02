French anti-terror police arrest 5 just days before presidential election

Story highlights Four men and a woman were arrested by French anti-terror investigators, the prosecutor's office said

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron faces far-right National Front rival Marine Le Pen on Sunday

(CNN) French anti-terror investigators have arrested five people just days before the presidential election, the Paris prosecutor's office told CNN Tuesday.

Four men and a woman were arrested in three areas of the country and four weapons were recovered, the office of Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said. No other details were available.

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron is edging towards the Élysée Palace, but the frontrunner still faces challenges ahead of Sunday's second-round vote against far-right National Front rival, Marine Le Pen.

The three main candidates canceled campaign events and instead made televised statements in which they competed to talk tough on security and vowed a crackdown on ISIS.

Read More