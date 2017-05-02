Tony Awards 2017: 'Great Comet' and 'Hello, Dolly!' lead the way

Story highlights The 2017 Tony Awards nominations were announced Tuesday morning

Kevin Spacey will host this year's show

(CNN) Tickets for Broadway's most popular shows just became more elusive with Tuesday's announcement of the 2017 Tony Awards nominees.

"Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," based on Leo Tolstoy's "War and Peace," lead with 12 Tony nominations. Singer Josh Groban made his Broadway debut in the musical.

The revival of "Hello, Dolly," which stars Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce, followed with 10 nominations.

The coveted award for best musical will be a showdown between "Natasha," "Come From Away," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "Groundhog Day."

