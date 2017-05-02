Jimmy Kimmel tearfully reveals son's health crisis

Story highlights Kimmel revealed his newborn son underwent heart surgery

He praised Obamacare and continued NIH funding

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel used his monologue Monday night to get both personal and political.

The late night host got emotional as he revealed that his son William John Kimmel was born on April 21 with a serious heart issue. Those emotions then spilled into thoughts he offered about the importance of health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and his feelings on health care policy.

During the 13-minute long monologue, Kimmel said his wife, Molly McNearney, had an easy delivery with their second child, whom they call "Billy."

"Six pushes, he was out," Kimmel said. "He appeared to be a healthy normal baby until about three hours after he was born."

Kimmel said his family was there in recovery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital as little Billy met his two-year-old sister, Jane.

