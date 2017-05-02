Janet Jackson says she will resume world tour, addresses split from husband

Story highlights Jackson's tour will resume May 7

She also addressed split with husband

(CNN) Janet Jackson took to Twitter on Monday night to make several big announcements about her family and her return to the stage.

The new mother kicked off a minute-and-a-half long video by addressing her weight gain, but quickly moved on to gush about her three-month-old son Eissa Al Mana whose picture she recently shared on social media.

"Hey you guys, it's me Jan, just in case you didn't recognize me cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," Jackson said. "I thank God for him, you guys. He's so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."

She also addressed her separation from her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, saying she wanted to "keep it real" with her fans.

