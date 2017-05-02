Ed Sheeran talks 'Game of Thrones' character

Story highlights Sheeran gave a preview of his dialogue

He also said he's working on a movie

(CNN) Get Ed Sheeran to play some beer pong and he might just spill about his "Game of Thrones" role -- at least that's what happened during a recent radio interview.

The singer, who has a small role in the upcoming season of the HBO epic, told a U.K. radio host he was star struck "taking a pee next to Kit Harrington" before the pair became friends on the "Game of Thrones" set.

Here's @edsheeran video 2/5... 👋



Lines from his @GameOfThrones part & the film he is working on 🎥🎸 pic.twitter.com/uBc4qL5CDc — Tom Green (@thisistomgreen) April 27, 2017

Sheeran said he filmed his part in November and "it was really fun."

He revealed he has a scene with "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams.

"I sing a song and then she goes, 'Oh, that's a nice song,' and I go, 'It's a new one,'" Sheeran said.

